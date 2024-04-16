US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.