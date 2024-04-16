USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

USAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,230. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,755,566 shares of company stock valued at $194,685,337.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.