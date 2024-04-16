VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,287,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,443 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

