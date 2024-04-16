VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.96 and last traded at $218.09. Approximately 1,826,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,581,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.