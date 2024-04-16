Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 252,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 182,403 shares.The stock last traded at $129.04 and had previously closed at $128.84.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

