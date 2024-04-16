Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 7,701,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,255. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

