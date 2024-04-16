Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 255,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

