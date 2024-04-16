Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.4% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 499,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,490. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

