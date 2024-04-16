Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 1,475,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.