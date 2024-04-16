Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $222.78. 28,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

