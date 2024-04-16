Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. 301,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

