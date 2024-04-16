Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VMBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

