Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. 3,044,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,431. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

