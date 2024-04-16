Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 601,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

