Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

