Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,828. The stock has a market cap of $419.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.