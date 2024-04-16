Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

