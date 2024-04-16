Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

