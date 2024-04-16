Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 333,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,208. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
