Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VPU stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

