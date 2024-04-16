Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

