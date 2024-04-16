Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.61. 1,728,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

