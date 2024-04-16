Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.26. 1,082,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,622. The firm has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

