Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 48.82 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.63 ($3.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.88. The stock has a market cap of £125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2,475.00 and a beta of 1.36.

VANQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

