VELA Investment Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. 163,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

