Verge Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $94.80 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.