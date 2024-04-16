Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $24.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Stock Down 0.4 %

Veritex stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.