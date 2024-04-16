Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $9,487.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,056.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.00764450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.00125993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00185991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00104707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,170,635 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

