Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.32 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

