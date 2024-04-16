Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Vicor has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. Vicor’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

