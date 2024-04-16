Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.30

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 11194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vicor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

