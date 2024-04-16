Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 1.9%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.21. Approximately 333,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,903,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 571,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

