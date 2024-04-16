Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 214,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,987,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Vimeo Price Performance
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 1,960,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
