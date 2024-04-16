Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vitesse Energy worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

