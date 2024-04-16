VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. 4,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,389. VSE has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VSE by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VSE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

