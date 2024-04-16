Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $543.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.