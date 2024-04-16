Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $528.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

