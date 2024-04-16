Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $375,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.5 %

INSW stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

