Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.33.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

