Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

