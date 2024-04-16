Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

