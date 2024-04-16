Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $702.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

