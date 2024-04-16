Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $646.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $697.25 and a 200 day moving average of $599.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

