Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

