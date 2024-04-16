Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 42 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $411.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.27 and its 200-day moving average is $375.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

