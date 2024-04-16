Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 99 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $338.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.27.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

