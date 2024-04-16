Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.