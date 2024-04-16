Wanchain Trading 28.7% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and $2.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,876,557 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

