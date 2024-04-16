Wealth Alliance Acquires 979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,598. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
