Wealth Alliance Acquires 979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,598. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.