Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $266.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,453. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

